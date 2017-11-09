Blue chip D-lineman considering seeing fifth South Carolina game this year

Concord, N.C. defensive lineman Rick Sandidge does not have a visit planned for this weekend. He has seen South Carolina play four times this season, twice in Columbia, and has also been to Virginia Tech and Georgia for games. It's possible he'll see the Gamecocks for a fifth time as he said Wednesday night he's looking at another visit for the Clemson game.
Sandidge was in Athens last Saturday for the USC-Georgia game, his first game at Sanford Stadium, and he said it was a good visit and, "It looks like they are really interested in me."
Like most prospects, Sandidge is checking out depth charts at the various schools he's considering to see where he might fit in best. But he's not going to base his decision on where he thinks he will play the earliest.
"I know that I'm going to have to work to get reps and rotated and stuff like that," he said. "I pay attention to the depth chart and all that stuff but there's going to be players wherever you go, really."
As for his official visits, Sandidge had some schools and dates in mind but he said he's going to have to reschedule all of them.
"I've got to start over," he said. "Just changing some things."
USC has always been in good position for an official visit from Sandidge and he said that is one that will not change.
"They've always been good," Sandidge said. "They call or text almost every day really. Coach Muschamp, Coach Bentley, Coach Thompson. Once again had a good time (on the visit for Vanderbilt game), really enjoyed my time with my teammates."
Sandidge said he has no time frame at this time for making his decision.
