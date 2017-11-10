Tennessee commit from Will Muschamp’s hometown working to set USC visit

Rome, Ga. defensive end Jamarcus Chatman is the latest in a growing line of Tennessee commitments to decide to look around at options. Chatman hasn't decommitted but he's concerned enough about the future of Butch Jones in Knoxville that he is once again talking to other recruiters and planning other visits. And South Carolina is one of the schools on his interest list.
USC recruited Chatman earlier before he committed to the Vols on June 25, one week after decommitting from LSU. He has been talking to defensive line coach Lance Thompson and they are working on a date for a visit.
"I am probably going to be up there after the season," Chatman said. "He's talking a lot about me playing two positions if I go up there, and we talk about that a lot and how I can be a big impact."
Chatman said Thompson is talking with him about playing defensive end and defensive tackle.
"I have a big interest in South Carolina but I'm still trying to weight everything and talk to my family," he said. "But I like South Carolina a lot. I'm solid (with his commitment) but I'm keeping my options open. Me and my family talk about that a lot."
Chatman said he's also talking with Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Florida, Syracuse and Baylor this time around. He has been to Tennessee and Georgia Tech for games. He said he's probably going to Auburn this Saturday. He has not decided yet on official visits but he said he feels strong enough about USC to consider scheduling one.
