More Videos

This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday 1:09

This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday

Pause
Police video of sexual assault suspect 0:48

Police video of sexual assault suspect

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey 1:25

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey

They were paid how much? 1:03

They were paid how much?

  • USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting

    USC coach Will Muschamp has an answer for parents who wonder why he's so positive about other schools during the recruiting process.

USC coach Will Muschamp has an answer for parents who wonder why he's so positive about other schools during the recruiting process. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
USC coach Will Muschamp has an answer for parents who wonder why he's so positive about other schools during the recruiting process. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Phil Kornblut

Tennessee commit from Will Muschamp’s hometown working to set USC visit

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

November 10, 2017 9:12 AM

Rome, Ga. defensive end Jamarcus Chatman is the latest in a growing line of Tennessee commitments to decide to look around at options. Chatman hasn't decommitted but he's concerned enough about the future of Butch Jones in Knoxville that he is once again talking to other recruiters and planning other visits. And South Carolina is one of the schools on his interest list.

USC recruited Chatman earlier before he committed to the Vols on June 25, one week after decommitting from LSU. He has been talking to defensive line coach Lance Thompson and they are working on a date for a visit.

"I am probably going to be up there after the season," Chatman said. "He's talking a lot about me playing two positions if I go up there, and we talk about that a lot and how I can be a big impact."

Chatman said Thompson is talking with him about playing defensive end and defensive tackle.

"I have a big interest in South Carolina but I'm still trying to weight everything and talk to my family," he said. "But I like South Carolina a lot. I'm solid (with his commitment) but I'm keeping my options open. Me and my family talk about that a lot."

Chatman said he's also talking with Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Florida, Syracuse and Baylor this time around. He has been to Tennessee and Georgia Tech for games. He said he's probably going to Auburn this Saturday. He has not decided yet on official visits but he said he feels strong enough about USC to consider scheduling one.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday 1:09

This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday

Pause
Police video of sexual assault suspect 0:48

Police video of sexual assault suspect

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey 1:25

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey

They were paid how much? 1:03

They were paid how much?

  • Lavonte Valentine junior season highlights

    Running back Lavonte Valentine of Melbourne, Fla., has committed to South Carolina for the 2018 class.

Lavonte Valentine junior season highlights

View More Video