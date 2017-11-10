More Videos

Phil Kornblut

Trio of key visitors coming to South Carolina this weekend

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

November 10, 2017 10:03 AM

South Carolina plays its final SEC game of the season Saturday at home against Florida and the Gamecocks will use the setting to host a few uncommitted prospects for official visits.

Three are on the docket in defensive end K.J. Henry, defensive back Saivion Smith and defensive end Jarrett Jackson. Henry also has taken officials to Clemson, Georgia and Virginia Tech. Alabama will be his final official visit. Smith has been to Alabama while Ole Miss and Mississippi State also are on his short list. And Jackson is a Louisville commitment and will visit there as well as Pitt after USC. Offensive line target Dylan Wonnum also is expected back for another unofficial visit.

Note:

▪  South Carolina offered Princeton, N.J. 2019 offensive lineman Caedan Wallace.

"I like the offer, and I'm extremely appreciative about it,” Wallace said. “My interest level is high. I'm going to be visiting South Carolina for the Clemson game. I’ve had the chance to visit Penn State and I'm going to be visiting Florida State, Central Florida, South Florida and Florida. Schools like my speed and the way I can move on the field."

He also has offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Rutgers, Penn State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Minnesota, Maryland and Florida State.

