Gamecocks make their strongest pitch yet for top defensive target KJ Henry

Defensive end KJ Henry of Clemmons, NC, this weekend continued his official visits tour with his stop at South Carolina.
Previously he visited Georgia, Virginia Tech and Clemson. He will visit Alabama on a date to be determined. All along the way Henry has spoken highly of each program he’s visited, and that also was the case with USC.
“It was another great weekend,” Henry said. “My family had a good time. Putting a win on top of it makes the weekend even better. Obviously they are playing very well.”
Henry has been a priority of USC head coach Will Muschamp, who perhaps has worked him harder than anyone else he’s recruiting for the 2018 class. Henry said he got more of that one-on-one recruiting effort from Muschamp over the weekend.
“Coach Muschamp, the best relationship I have with a head coach is with him,” he said. “We just built more upon the opportunities that’s being projected to me as far as what South Carolina has to offer. The opportunity to compete, play, to start and to help the program. They have great athletes but at the same time they are a very young team, so I would be competing with guys a year or two ahead of me.”
Henry said he also got more insight into the specific plan Muschamp has in mind for using him.
“I’ve know that they would be using me in the Buck position, which is their versatile guy, standing up in the 3-4. And in the 4-3 they’d have my hand in the dirt, which is where I see myself being.”
USC’s current Buck DJ Wonnum spent time with Henry, as did injured linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams.
Henry has set Dec. 20 for his commitment date. And if he had to make the decision today, he said he couldn’t. The clarity is just not there yet.
“These trips make it even harder with all these great schools in mind,” Henry said. “And now I’ve got the No. 1 team in the country (Alabama) who I have to visit as well coming up soon.”
