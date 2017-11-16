South Carolina JUCO target changes plan, trying to get Xavier Thomas to USC-Clemson

College of the Canyons (Ca.) defensive end Dorian Gerald was scheduled for his official visit to USC this coming weekend. Then on Monday he learned his team would be playing in a bowl game this weekend, so he had to cancel the visit.
He said he talked with recruiter Lance Thompson about an official visit for the Clemson game but Thompson told him they don’t do officials for that weekend. However, Gerald, who is a Florence native, is coming home for Thanksgiving and plans to attend the game on an unofficial visit. And he’s working to bring a guest with him.
“’I’m trying to get my friend to go with me, you may know him, Xavier (Thomas, a Clemson commit),” Gerald said. “I’m trying to get him to come up there with me. Me and Xavier are friends. He’s a little bit younger than me and he played with my brother, and he and Xavier are real close friends. Me and Xavier are in the same spot, he’s the No. 1 defensive end in high school and I’m the No. 1 defensive end in junior college. It’s kind of cool being from the same area. We talk. That’s the plan, make an appearance out there, that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Gerald said he and Thomas communicated as recently as Wednesday about the plan to possibly attend the game together.
Gerald was a Tennessee commitment until Butch Jones was fired and then he announced he had reopened things without ever proclaiming a decommitment. And he said the interest from the Gamecocks via Thompson and Will Muschamp is as strong as ever.
“I don’t think anything has changed,” he said. “When I visited for the Arkansas game they made it very clear that they wanted me and needed me there. Me and Coach Thompson are in contact regularly, almost two or three times a week. Nothing has changed, really.” Gerald added that if he wanted to commit to USC right now, based on what the coaches have told him, it would be taken.
In nine games this season, Gerald has made 38 tackles with eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
Many other schools have jumped in on Gerald since he reopened things to all comers. He is set for an official visit to Louisville on Dec. 8. He has Texas A&M down for Dec. 15 but the talk about Kevin Sumlin’s future with the Aggies has him on hold with that. He also planned to visit Tennessee before Jones was let go.
