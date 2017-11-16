South Carolina staff putting full press on Florida State commit

Florida State defensive back commitment Israel Mukuamu of Bossier City, La. continues to hear from South Carolina.
He took an official visit with the Gamecocks on Oct. 6 and there’s a chance he might return. If his former team, Berkeley, makes it to the state championship weekend in Columbia, Mukuamu said he plans to come in to root on his guys and also use that as an unofficial recruiting stop. His season ended last week with a first round playoff loss.
Mukuamu said he hears from the Gamecocks about every two to three days With Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson hitting him up. “Telling me that they want me,” Mukuamu said. “They just keep on trying. I don’t think they are going to stop until I officially sign.”
And right now he he still plans to sign with Florida State barring any type of coaching change with the defensive coordinator, who also is the secondary coach. Of course, if Jimbo Fisher were to leave for another job, that would change his position on the Seminoles as well. He calls his commitment strength at this point “a ten.”
Mukuamu also has taken official visits to Florida State, Indiana and Georgia and he will take his fifth official visit to Purdue December 1st.
This season Mukuamu had 52 tackles, one interception, four pass break ups, three forced fumbles, 12 catches for 258 yards and five touchdowns.
