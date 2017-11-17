Blue chip lineman confirms another South Carolina visit

More Videos 2:28 Mystery tenant in 'nightmare house' has new home. Pause 2:53 Dawn Staley ‘disappointed’ with team’s performance after 66-36 win over Clemson 3:17 Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 2:13 Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in the Vista 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 2:39 How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense 1:08 Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 7:15 SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 2:02 Spring Valley players, coaches previews matchup against Fort Dorchester 0:41 Photos from the National Championship women's basketball season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com