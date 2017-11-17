Blue chip lineman confirms another South Carolina visit

Defensive lineman Rick Sandidge has been a frequent visitor to South Carolina games this season. He’s been to four and Thursday night he confirmed plans for a fifth. He will be among the prospects on hand for the Clemson game, on an unofficial visit, and said his family and a couple of teammates will join him.
Sandidge did not go to a game last weekend and is not going anywhere this weekend. And he said he’s not finalized plans for his official visits yet but is looking at USC, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan. He said those four are the ones recruiting him hard at this point.
He’s aware of the recruiting underworld scuttlebutt that he’s most likely headed to USC but he’s about to endorse those rumors at this point.
“I don’t pay any attention to it,” Sandidge said. “People are saying that because of my family ties (to USC), but they are about like all the other schools really.”
Sandidge said he talked recently with the Gamecocks and his relationship with Will Muschamp and Lance Thompson remains good.
“They are just being real cool,” he said. “I enjoy talking to them. They’ve just told me it would be a big opportunity if I come to them. It’s just a huge opportunity.”
Sandidge said he won’t announce his final decision until National Signing Day in February.
