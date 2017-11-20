Highly rated NC linebacker says Gamecocks no longer recruiting him

More Videos 0:31 Top Photos from USC Women's Basketball vs Wofford Pause 2:04 What South Carolina said about facing Clemson 0:36 Lexington County Sheriff's Department seeks burglary suspect 1:08 Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 2:39 Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel 1:43 Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes 0:54 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Wofford 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:17 How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life 3:06 A.C. Flora Cheerleaders at state finals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com