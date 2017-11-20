Highly rated NC linebacker says Gamecocks no longer recruiting him

Shelby, N.C. linebacker Dax Hollifield said last week South Carolina no longer is recruiting him.
He took an official visit with Gamecocks fin October. He went to Stanford Saturday for an unofficial visit. At one point, he was considered one of the top prospects the Gamecocks were looking at. They are still recruiting Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall hard.
South Carolina is set to return five rotation linebackers with freshmen Davonne Bowen and Damani Staley waiting in the wings.
▪ 2019 quarterback/wide receiver Jahquez Evans of Atlanta visited South Carolina on Saturday.
▪ USC offered 2020 offensive lineman Omari Thomas of Memphis.
▪ Trey McGowens, a 6-foot-3 point guard from Hargrave Prep, VA plans an unofficial visit to Wake Forest on Friday and USC on Saturday. He was offered by Seton Hall on Sunday.
