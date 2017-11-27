More Videos

Phil Kornblut

Florida State’s instability could send a recruit South Carolina’s way

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

November 27, 2017 02:53 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Florida State’s loss could be South Carolina’s gain. With speculation rampant Sunday that Jimbo Fisher will be the next head coach at Texas A&M, Florida State defensive back commitment Israel Mukuamu of Bossier City, La. said Sunday night that move would force him to make a move, possibly to USC.

“They haven’t told me anything, I’m calling (defensive coordinator Charles) Kelly tomorrow,” Mukuamu said. “I’m still talking to South Carolina and I told them to just wait on it. If there’s a coaching change at Florida State, I’ll probably flip to Georgia or USC, most likely one of the two. I talked to (USC defensive coordinator) Coach Robinson Friday. He’s willing to wait, I believe so.”

Mukuamu said if Fisher stays at Florida State but Kelly leaves or is fired, that too is an issue for him that could cause a change in heart. If Fisher and Kelly stick with the Seminoles, Mukuamu said so will he.

Mukuamu has taken official visits to USC, Florida State, Georgia and Indiana and will go to Purdue this weekend. He has in-home visits Tuesday with Indiana and Wednesday with Purdue.

Mukuamu was tuned in Saturday night for the Palmetto Bowl and came away with the same opinion many Gamecock fans probably developed.

“The offense has got to get it going,” he said. “They were stopping Clemson but you can’t stop somebody the whole game. You’ve got to put some points on the board.”

Mukuamu, who was a standout at Berkeley before moving to Louisiana, will be an early signee.

