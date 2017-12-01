What Dakereon Joyner said about Kurt Roper’s future

More Videos 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers Pause 1:10 Armed robbery at Food Fare parking lot 2:05 Courage Center fills a gap in addiction recovery for young people in Lexington area 1:52 Dawn Staley updates South Carolina injuries going into Duke showdown 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:46 Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents 1:07 Frank Martin recaps South Carolina’s play in Conway tournament 1:42 Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications 1:17 Bryce Thompson: I needed to grow up Video Link copy Embed Code copy

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete Fort Dorchester QB and Gamecocks commit Dakereon Joyner discusses winning Palmetto Champions award, his official visits to USC and getting ready for his college career. Fort Dorchester QB and Gamecocks commit Dakereon Joyner discusses winning Palmetto Champions award, his official visits to USC and getting ready for his college career. lbezjak@thestate.com

