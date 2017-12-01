What Dakereon Joyner said about Kurt Roper’s future

South Carolina quarterback commitment Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester was back in Columbia on Thursday night where he was named the Palmetto Awards winner for Back of the Year.
Earlier this week Joyner had an in-home visit with Gamecock quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper. Joyner said the visit went well and, rumors to the contrary, he’s expecting Roper to be his coach when he arrives in January.
“As far as I know that’s going to be my offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in January,” Joyner said. “I was with him all weekend and he came to my house Tuesday, so if he decides to leave I’ll be shocked, but it is what it is. I’m still committed to the university itself, not any coach.”
Joyner completed his career at Fort Dorchester as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in state history, accounting for more than 13,000 total yards, 159 touchdowns and winning 40 of 43 games as a starter.
Never miss a local story.
He was in Columbia last weekend for his official visit. He saw his future team get roughed up again by Clemson, but he was not discouraged by that and is excited about what he might be able to do to help the program.
“Just bring extra juice to the table that we need, I guess you can say,” Joyner said. “I guess I’m going to come in and play my role. I’m going to work hard and be the person that I am. I guess that I am a better person than I am a football player. I just want to come in and do my job. If I play or not my freshman year, regardless, I’m going to go in with the mind set of wanting to win the job. I’m a child of God and I’m just following his path.”
Joyner said he didn’t get the chance to talk to current starting quarterback Jake Bentley while on his official visit because it was a game day for him, and he looks forward to learning under and competing against him.
“I’m sure we’ll have a great relationship,” he said. “All the quarterbacks seem to have great relationships and they seem to bond well.”
Home visit with Coach Rope!! #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/HNJkjqQeXk— Kereon Joyner (@Cant_StopCinco) November 28, 2017
Comments