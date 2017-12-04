More Videos

  • How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Phil Kornblut

South Carolina coaches drop in on pair of top defensive recruits

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

December 04, 2017 12:47 PM

Gamecocks recruiter Mike Peterson on Friday visited with Clemmons, N.C. defensive end K.J. Henry. Henry has taken official visits to USC, Clemson, Georgia and Virginia Tech and has one set to Alabama for Dec. 15.

He will make his announcement Dec. 20.

South Carolina defensive line coach Lance Thompson visited defensive end Dorian Gerald of College of the Canyons (Ca.) on Sunday.

Gerald made an unofficial visit to USC for the Clemson game but didn't get a chance to meet with the coaches in person. He plans a return trip for an official visit. This coming weekend he will take an official visit to Louisville.

He had 42 tackles and 10 sacks last season.

