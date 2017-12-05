Point guard impressed by South Carolina’s Frank Martin, waiting on offer

Trey McGowens, a 6-foot-3 point guard formerly of Wren but playing this season at Hargrave Prep (Va.), originally was in the 2018 class but reclassified for 2019 to give himself more time to develop and earn more major offers.
Those offers have poured in and McGowens gave some thought to going back to the 2018 class, especially after an official visit to Clemson, but he said he will stay in the 2019 class.
McGowens’ offers include Clemson, Tennessee, N.C. State, Seton Hall, TCU, Kansas State, VCU and others. South Carolina has not yet offered but remains very interested and McGowens took an unofficial visit for the Clemson football game.
“It was good,” McGowens said. “I got a chance to sit down and meet the staff. All were very down to earth and I felt at home. Coach (Frank) Martin showed in our conversations how important it was for his players to be successful on and off of the court and how he uses basketball to make them better players and better men. Overall, a great visit.”
McGowens also likes what he’s seen of the Gamecocks on the court.
“Style of play I really liked,” he said. “He plays with multiple guards, applies pressure offensively and defensively in an aggressive way. Let’s guards play in half and full court.”
McGowens said his upcoming visits will include Clemson, NC State, Tennessee and possibly Georgia Tech. He does not claim a favorite.
