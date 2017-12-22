More Videos

  Muschamp: No magic wand in recruiting, but one thing is key

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp comments on the Gamecocks' ability to close on recruiting targets.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp comments on the Gamecocks' ability to close on recruiting targets. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp comments on the Gamecocks' ability to close on recruiting targets. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Phil Kornblut

2019 Quarterback who decommitted from Arkansas sets visit with Gamecocks

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

December 22, 2017 04:23 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 04:25 PM

Former 2019 Arkansas quarterback commitment Ty Evans, from Monument, Co., plans to take an unofficial visit to South Carolina in January.

Evans decommitted from the Razorbacks on Nov. 26, soon after Bret Bielema’s staff was fired. USC was one of his first offers and he's also picked up offers from NC State and North Dakota State. He was offered in October.

In leading his team to a state championship, Evans passed for 3,627 yards and 42 touchdowns and was named the player of the year in his state. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound passer is considered a pro-style passer.

Note:

One time USC target DB Asante Samuel of Fort Lauderdale signed with Florida State.

