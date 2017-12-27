Former Arkansas QB commit ready for up-close look at Gamecocks

Quarterback Ty Evans (6-2 185) of Monument, Colo., earned player of the year honors in his state after passing for 3,627 yards and 41 touchdowns and winning a state championship. He committed to Arkansas in July but decommitted in November and is now looking around.
South Carolina is one of his schools of interest, and he’s planning a visit to see the Gamecocks up close in January.
“I’ve watched a lot of Gamecock games and I love the offense, but it will be easier to say (about his interest) after I see the school and get to really talk to the coaches,” Evans said. “I am absolutely looking at South Carolina seriously. I was talking to coach [Kurt] Roper every week.”
With Roper gone, Evans said he’s been in touch with Logan Hall, the Gamecocks’ assistant director of player personnel.
Evans said regarding his style of play, he can run some when necessary but prefers to hang in the pocket and make plays down the field.
“I would say I’m a gunslinger,” Evans said. “I’ll stay in the pocket but when I get rushed out I can make throws on the run just as well and make plays.”
In January, along with USC, Evans also plans to visit N.C. State and North Carolina. He has offers from USC, Arkansas, NC State, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas State and Northwestern.
Notes
▪ USC is in final four with DE Devin Briggs of Kissimmee, FL. The others are Louisville, Miami and Florida State. He plans to take an official visit with the Gamecocks in January.
▪ Class of 2019 LB Jamie Pettway (6-2 225) of Albany, GA is drawing recruiting attention from USC defensive ends coach Mike Peterson. He’s not been offered by the Gamecocks but is hopeful of one down the road. “I love the school and the environment, and they love my size and film,” he said. “Coach [Mike] Peterson has been to the school a lot and talked to my folks and just gave off a good vibe.” Pettway has offers from UT Chattanooga, South Florida and FAU.
