In-demand Georgia linebacker has strong relationship with South Carolina’s Hutzler

Tra Wilkins, a 2019 linebacker from Stone Mountain, Ga., is going to be one of the most sought-after prospects in his state next year. His early offer list includes South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Louisville, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee and others. It’s early in the process but the Gamecocks are in a good spot with him at this point.
“My relationship with the linebacker coach is pretty cool and I like that they are bringing their program around,” Wilkins said. “They just like the way I play the game, my speed and athleticism as an inside backer.”
Wilkins also said he’s been impressed with some of the recent recruiting classes at USC and sees a program with a talent level that’s improving.
“South Carolina has a lot of ballers and can be a top team in the SEC next year,” he said. “I already see it coming and that’s something I would like to be a part of in the next few years. I’m just waiting for my visit so I can see how I like it personally.”
Never miss a local story.
Wilkins said he will visit USC once he gets a date scheduled with linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler. He’s looking at February but it could come earlier. And he said USC will be on his short list when he gets around to making one.
Notes:
▪ Defensive end Dorian Gerald of Florence and College of the Canyons (Ca.) was offered by Nebraska. He has taken official visits to Texas Tech and Louisville and has visits in January set with Ole Miss and Florida. USC was heavily involved with him for months but in recent weeks he has not indicated much, if any, interest in the Gamecocks.
▪ Linebacker Dax Hollifield of Shelby, N,C. told Rivals that Clemson is now back in the picture with him and he’ll probably take an official visit there in January. He will visit Stanford next month and also has UNC and Virginia Tech on his short list.
▪ One-time USC defensive line commitment Dantrell Barkeley of Independence Community College in Kansas committed to Charlotte.
▪ Jermaine Couisnard, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Montverde Prep, Fla., plans to take an official visit to South Carolina starting Jan. 2. A strong performance in the National Prep Showcase in late November earned Couisnard more looks from bigger programs. He has an offer from Bradley and has also drawn interest from Louisville, Kansas, Seton Hall, Baylor and others.
Comments