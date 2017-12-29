Gamecocks in top group for recruit with nearly 40 offers

Jalyn Phillips, a 2019 defensive back from Atlanta, added to his offer list Thursday with Nebraska coming on board. South Carolina was one of his early offers which have now grown to nearly 40. Some of the others include Oregon, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Duke, Michigan, Tennessee and Michigan State. Clemson also is showing strong interest but has not yet offered.
Phillips said he hears regularly from Gamecock recruiter Coleman Hutzler and from Clemson recruiters Brent Venables, Mike Reed and Mickey Conn. Of the schools that have offered, Phillips said the top ones with him right now are USC, Alabama, Oklahoma and Oregon, and of the non-offering schools the top ones are Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State.
Phillips said he's developing a good relationship with the Gamecocks.
"I visited up there once for a game and everything was good up there. They are keeping in contact with me and I keep in contact with them. Their defense is getting better by every year so they've definitely got something going on there."
Never miss a local story.
Phillips said Clemson plans to continue to evaluate him and an offer from them would also elevate the Tigers among his favorites.
"They are close to home and I know the entire coaching staff," he said. "I've known Coach Conn since I was a little kid so they would be one of the top schools relationship wise and the way they play."
Phillips said he wants to take all of his official visits next fall and winner and will not sign until February of 2019.
Last season Phillips had 58 tackles and one interception.
Notes:
▪ In his blog for USA Today, Zion Williamson of Spartanburg Day wrote he should be able to return to action in January. He’s been in a walking boot with a deep bruise in his foot. And here’s what he had to say about his recruiting:
“I honestly feel like I’ll be making a decision soon. I’ve been really thinking here lately about the pros and cons and I just feel like the time is coming. I won’t say that I feel pressure, but the fact that I have to actually pick one school is starting to be more real in my mind. I’ve been watching all of the schools recruiting me on TV a lot and I watch the players in my position and how the schools use those guys; just doing my homework on everybody.”
He took official visits to Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and North Carolina. He’s also been unofficially to Clemson and South Carolina.
▪ USC remains involved with 6-foot-10 big man Kaosi Ezeagu of GTA Prep in Canada. According to his coach, the Gamecocks continue to talk with Ezeagu and they are working on coming down for an official visit in 2018.
Comments