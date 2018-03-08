Top-50 prospect likes South Carolina’s Lance Thompson, Mike Peterson

South Carolina reached into North Carolina last recruiting season and pulled in one of that state’s best in Concord defensive lineman Rick Sandidge. Now the Gamecocks are in the fight for another top Tar Heel state product in Clayton defensive end Savion Jackson. He made his third visit to USC last Saturday to watch spring practice.
“USC is definitely a strong interest,” Jackson said. “I love the coaching staff there. Coach Thompson and Coach Peterson, I really enjoyed talking to them. I love the campus and what they are doing.”
Jackson said he also was impressed by what he saw of the Gamecocks on the practice field Saturday morning.
“First day in pads, it was fun watching them hitting for the first time in a good while,” he said. “It was fun seeing how the players interacted with the coaches. fun seeing all the energy they have. I was looking at the defensive ends and the outside linebackers. A lot of schools are saying I can play both. I think they (USC) are OK with me playing either because they see how versatile I am.”
Never miss a local story.
Will Muschamp has let Jackson know he’s a top priority for him in this recruiting season and he’s seeing that extra effort from the Gamecocks that let’s him know how much he’s wanted by them.
“They are recruiting me pretty hard because they know I’m in to them and they are trying to get me there,” Jackson said. “Me and Coach Thompson have a good relationship.”
Jackson already has scheduled an official visit with the Gamecocks for June 2 and he’s trying to set some others. He said other schools recruiting him hard are N.C. State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
He plans to commit sometime between August and November. There is no leader.
“I’m still figuring things out and talking with my family and coaches,” he said.
Last season Jackson had 54 tackles with nine sacks and two forced fumbles.
Notes:
▪ Cordele Ga. defensive back Jammie Robinson has set an official visit to South Carolina for June 3 according to Hale McGranahan of SEC Country.
▪ Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, who has strong USC interest, was offered by Georgia State.
▪ According to TheBigSpur, Charlotte running back Quavaris Crouch is scheduled to visit USC on March 19. The Gamecocks, Clemson, Michigan and Alabama are some of his top schools at this point. He also could play linebacker in college.
▪ Avon, Conn., quarterback Taisun Phommachanh plans to visit the Gamecocks on Thursday and Clemson on Friday. He recently visited Connecticut and just picked up an Ole Miss offer.
Comments