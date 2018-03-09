Gamecocks’ approach with Georgia DB paying off

Defensive back Jammie Robinson of Cordele, Ga., has made multiple visits to South Carolina, including a stop in last weekend to watch spring practice.
Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks have worked themselves into the lead spot with Robinson, but he wants to be patient with the process.
“Every time I go up there it’s always great,” Robinson said. “I watched the practice and talked to the coaches. Coach T-Rob put me on the board and was telling me about the opportunities I have to come in and play early. And Muschamp told me he’s fired up about me and wants me to be there.”
Robinson (5-11, 180) said the Gamecocks like him for corner and safety. He said they have been recruiting him the hardest of all the schools he’s considering at this point and currently hold top billing with him.
“They are standing out more than other schools are. South Carolina texts me throughout the week and they check up on my mom, and that plays a huge role in it,” he said. “If you have a good relationship with me and my mom, that’s a good thing.”
Robinson also has been to Kentucky and plans to visit Georgia. He said he will return to USC for the spring game and will take an official visit with the Gamecocks the first weekend in June. He also plans to see other schools on his list this summer. He also has Michigan, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida State and Florida high up on his board.
“South Carolina is my leading school right now, but I have other options that are standing out as well and I’m just going to let the process play out and hopefully I’ll choose the right school,” Robinson said.
He plans a decision in December and will be an early grad and signee. Last season Robinson said he had 80 tackles with 3 interceptions. On offense he totaled more than 2,000 all-purpose yards.
Comments