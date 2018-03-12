South Carolina football in final two for blue chip defensive recruit

Right now it's a two horse race for Elizabeth City, N.C. defensive back J.R. Walker (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) between the leader N.C. State and current No. 2 South Carolina. Walker has made several visits to USC dating back to last February. His most recent stop was for a spring practice session on March 10.
"I got to see them practice a little bit, the practice atmosphere was good, and I got to sit in the meetings with the coaches and learn the plays a little bit, so it was a great overall visit," Walker said.
Gamecock defensive coordinator and secondary coach Travaris Robinson is recruiting Walker so he spent time talking with him as well as with head coach Will Muschamp.
"Right now he's (Robinson) saying I can play safety or nickel. He likes my size and my length that I have, said that's something very special and most people don't have," Walker said. "Muschamp said he wants me here and he loves me as a player and a person. He wants me to accomplish that I want to do at South Carolina."
After watching practice and sitting in meetings, Walker's convinced he'd be a good fit in the Gamecock defense.
"Most definitely something I could see myself being a part of. The schemes that they run are great schemes that I would love to be a part of."
Walker also has been to NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech. He will visit North Carolina on March 24 and then he'll see Duke. He plans to take an official visit to USC this summer, probably the weekend of June 2. He will take other official visits during his season.
Some of his other offers include Michigan State, Wake Forest, Appalachian State and Maryland.
Walker said he wants to make his decision midway through his senior season. He will sign and graduate early.
