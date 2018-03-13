Fireballing right-hander commits to South Carolina baseball

Taj Bradley, a 2018 right-handed pitcher out of of Stone Mountain, Ga., committed to South Carolina on Monday.
He's also played outfield and catcher and was originally committed to Hillsborough Community College in Florida. He is a 2018 recruit.
PerfectGame wrote this analysis of him following a December 2016 showcase: "Compact arm action with a high three-quarters arm slot. Good extension toward the plate and consistently got on a downhill plane. Filled up the strike zone and lands online. Throws a heavy fastball that sat 82-86 mph and topped out at 88 mph. Worked well on both sides of the plate. Mixed in a slider that flashed sharp movement and could be a weapon as he continues to develop the pitch."
He reportedly can hit the low-to-mid 90s now.
