Gamecocks have in with one of the top junior college players in the country

Dodge City Continuity College linebacker (Kan.) Lakia Henry (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) had one offer coming out of Vidalia High School in Georgia following the 2017 season.
That was to Dodge City.
One season of junior college ball, and 110 tackles later, Henry has a plethora of major offers including South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Syracuse and Ole Miss.
Henry has family in Columbia and when he landed the offer from USC earlier this week the Gamecocks moved right into a position of strong interest with him.
"I'm excited about about South Carolina because it's close to my home. It's one of those programs I watched growing up so I'm real excited about South Carolina," Henry said.
Gamecock linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler has handled his evaluation and recruiting and Henry likes what he's been telling him thus far.
"He likes the way that I play and how aggressive I am to the ball," Henry said. "He also told me I could come in and play right away, not that I would have a starting position or anything like that, but I would have an opportunity to come in and play right away and help the Gamecocks. I think I can fit into their defense real well. My strength as a player would probably be running to the ball sideline to sideline, being aggressive when I get to the ball carrier."
Along with those 110 tackles last season, Henry also recorded 13 tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks.
Henry has not taken any visits yet but he said Hutzler wants him to visit USC as soon as his school is over May 11, and Henry said he plans to do that. He also plans to see all of the other schools that have offered him once he is free to do so.
Henry wants to make his decision before his season. He will graduate in December and have three years to play two.
