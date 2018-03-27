South Carolina, Muschamp offer high-ceiling receiver

Belmont, N.C. wide receiver Ray Grier (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) visited South Carolina on Saturday, and before departing, he snatched an offer thrown his way by Will Muschamp.
Grier said the Gamecocks join N.C. State and Charlotte as his offers. While at USC he got the chance to tour the campus and watch the scrimmage inside Williams-Brice Stadium.
"The visit went really good. It's a beautiful school, I love the area, I love the campus, the dorm rooms the student-athletes live in is pretty nice space," Grier said.
Grier plays in a run first, option offense that limits his receiving opportunities. Still, he caught 31 passes for over 700 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. After watching the Gamecocks throw it around in their sped-up offense, Grier thinks he could find a home there.
"I think it will work out well," he said. "They look good on both sides of the ball. They threw the ball a lot. I think I'll have a great opportunity to get the ball if I go to that school. They said they love my film. I guess something I did on film woke them up or something because that's all they really talked about. They talked about my film. They never talked to me personally about why exactly they like me, they just talked about my film."
Grier said he can play in the slot or he can split out, and his greatest asset as a receiver, he said, is "locating the football. If it's up for grabs I'm going to get it."
Grier also has visited Virginia Tech, North Carolina, East Carolina and Appalachian State. He is going back to Virginia Tech on April 7. He said he does not have a favorite and will not be graduating early. He's unsure when he will sign.
Notes:
▪ Twin City, Ga. defensive end Curtis Fann plans to be at USC on Saturday for the spring game.
▪ Walhalla kicker Patrick Nations was offered by North Greenville Saturday while on a visit. He will visit USC Saturday for the spring game.
▪ Statesville, N.C. 2020 offensive lineman Seth Williams plans to visit USC this weekend.
▪ South Carolina target Jammie Robinson plans to visit Auburn onTuesday.
▪ Gamecocks offensive line target Jaelin Humphries visited Florida on Sunday.
▪ Charlotte running back Quavaris Crouch visited Tennessee on Saturday and will visit Florida and Florida State later this week.
