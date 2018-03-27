Gamecocks in the market for another grad transfer?

South Carolina already has one grad transfer defensive back in the program for the 2018 season, and the Gamecocks apparently are looking to add a second.
According to his Twitter account, former Texas A&M cornerback Nick Harvey (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) visited Columbia last weekend.
"Had a great visit at South Carolina... they showed lots of love!!" Harvey tweeted Sunday after his time with the Gamecocks.
He announced his transfer from Texas A&M on March 12, and it appears the USC visit is the only one he's made since then.
Harvey is a native of Richmond, Texas and was nationally recruited in the class of 2014. In his first two seasons in College Station, Harvey played in every game though he nearly transferred to Oklahoma after his freshman season. He became a starter in his junior season of 2016 and 66 tackles with 10 passes defended.
A knee injury last spring and subsequent surgery forced Harvey to the sideline for all of the 2017 season. He used that as a redshirt year leaving him one season of eligibility for 2018.
For his career with the Aggies, Harvey had 109 tackles with 14 defended passes, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Harvey has played in two games at Williams-Brice Stadium. In the 2016 game won by the Aggies, Harvey was the starter at left corner and had five tackles. He has seven career tackles against the Gamecocks.
The Gamecocks have one spot left for the 2018 class, a scholarship it has been holding for defensive back Bryce Thompson of Dutch Fork. Thompson said earlier this month he planned to sign with the Gamecocks in April, but with the Gamecocks bringing in Harvey for a look, it appears Thompson's opportunity for now with the Gamecocks is in doubt.
