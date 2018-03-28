He loves to play press coverage and South Carolina is coming after him

Madison, Ala. defensive back Jaydon Hill (6-foot, 185 pounds) loves to play press man coverage.
And he's apparently good at it.
Last season he said he knocked down 26 passes and nabbed five interceptions. That's why he's coveted by so many schools.
Hill has offers from South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, Louisville, TCU, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Indiana Duke and several others. He has been in touch with USC's Travaris Robinson and will be in to see the Gamecocks' spring game Saturday.
Never miss a local story.
"TRob wants me to come down and visit and come to the school. He said he likes me. They run a lot of press man coverage and I think I'm good at that and can bring something to the table," Hill said. "Coach Muschamp is a good coach and I know South Carolina always has a good football program."
Saturday will be his first visit to Columbia. Before he gets there, Hill will visit Alabama on Thursday and Clemson on Friday. The Tigers just made contact this week and invited him to stop in. He has been in touch with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.
"Clemson just contacted me, the first time we ever talked, and we scheduled a visit that fast. I think highly of them," he said. "That's a great school and a great football program. He likes my game play on my film, he loves my film."
Hill said he does not have favorites but will release a top list in April. He plans to sign in December and graduate early.
Comments