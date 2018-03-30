South Carolina staff checks in with Top-75 national prospect

South Carolina basketball assistant coach Perry Clark checked in on 6-foot-9 York Prep big man D.J. Burns.
"He is always checking on me," Burns said.
He's also had recent contact from Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia Tech, College of Charleston and Ohio State. Burns will be with his AAU team this weekend in Augusta.
Notes:
▪ Fort Dorchester and Jones County Junior College (Miss.) defensive lineman James Middleton said South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has been checking up on him with his coach, and the reports to the Gamecock head coach have been favorable.
"I'm doing good, getting back in shape. Started back running but I'm not 100 percent." Middleton said.
Middleton suffered a broken leg late last season for the Patriots and has been rehabbing. He enrolled at Jones in January and plans to get out in May of 2019.
"I know what I have to do to get where I need to go...get my grades back up," said Middleton, who visited USC in December.
He added he's still locked in on the Gamecocks as long as they want him.
▪ USC made the cut from 44 offers to 14 with defensive back Chris Steele of Bellflower, Ca. He visited USC last weekend. He plans to cut his list in half this summer. Also making the cut: Alabama, Cal, Florida, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal.
▪ The Gamecocks offered Kannapolis, N.C. 2020 defensive end Kedrick Bingley-Jones. He also has offers from Duke, Wake Forest and Virginia.
▪ Shelby, N.C. DB Lannden Zanders made visits to South Carolina and Clemson earlier in the week.
"The visit to South Carolina was good," Zanders said. 'I took a tour of the campus and saw the facilities. I talked to the head coach and he said that they're gonna recruit me hard."
USC has not yet offered.
"Clemson was great," he said. "I talked to coach Dabo. He talked about me and how much they needed me. I watched practice and saw how the coaches interacted with the players. I'll be going back for the spring game."
Clemson has offered along with Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, East Carolina and others.
