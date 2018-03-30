He's visiting South Carolina and '70-80' percent on making a commitment

If South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson really want Miami defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, there's a chance they could land him this weekend. Kancey will be visiting USC for the first time for the spring game and is coming with his stepdad. He remains a hard lean to the Gamecocks, a position they've held since offering.
"Right now it's a 70-80 percent chance (of a commitment), but after I visit I'll know where I'm really going," Kancey said. "I'm just excited to get up there. They are my favorite. Likely it's going to be South Carolina."
In preparing for the visit, Kancey said he's been in contact with Robinson who also serves as his recruiter.
"He said he's excited for me to get on campus, he wants me there, it's the right place to me and I'll love it."
Robinson already has a commitment from Kancey's teammate in offensive lineman Mark Fox and Kancey feels the Gamecocks would take his commitment as well if he decides to make one.
He said Louisville also is recruiting him hard at this point and he's talked with the Cardinals about an official visit there in the fall.
Kancey plans to sign early and graduate early.
