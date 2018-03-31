'I have a feeling': Gamecocks QB target moves closer to decision

Quarterback Garrett Shrader visited South Carolina with his dad Saturday for the spring football game.
Shrader, from Charlotte Christian in Charlotte, N.C., said the USC trip probably will be his last visit ... unless, after examining all the evidence, he feels the need to go one more place. He said on top of his mind right now, in no order, are South Carolina, Mississippi State, Penn State and West Virginia.
"I'm going to sit down with (his head coach) Coach (Jason) Estep this next week or in the next couple of weeks and try to figure it out and put certain pieces in their place and make a decision off that," Shrader said. "We're going to weigh the pros and cons of each place and pick a place off of that. I'm getting close. Yeah, I have a feeling, but we'll weigh the pros and cons and make a decision off of that."
Shrader (6-4, 200) has made numerous visits to USC and this spring, including Saturday, he wanted to see for himself the Gamecock offense operate at the new tempo talked about by offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and QBs coach Dan Werner.
"Tempo was real good, especially when they had explosive plays. Any time they moved the ball down the field, they allowed them to hurry up and I got a little taste of that and they looked good," he said. "They just said I fit the system. If I was there they could combine what Jake (Bentley) was doing in the pass game and what Dakereon (Joyner) and (Jay) Urich were doing in the run game. They said that they wanted me."
Shrader has developed a good relationship with Werner, USC's first-year quarterbacks coach. But he said his closest relationship among the contenders is with Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead, whom he knew from his days at Penn State. Shrader said that won't play a factor in the decision.
"No, not really. I'm going to do what's best for me and my family and my career. It's a plus if it's close to home, but if it's far away it's not necessarily a negative thing or bad thing," he said.
Once he makes his decision on a school, Shrader needs to decide if he will sign and graduate early. He is considering doing both.
