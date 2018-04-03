South Carolina getting visit from Arizona QB who has long history with Werner

Jack Miller, a 2020 quarterback of Scottsdale, Ariz., said Monday he plans to visit South Carolina later this month.
"I’ve been keeping a close relationship with Coach (Dan) Werner," Miller said. "We’ve been talking every week. I don’t really have many details on trip yet. I have to talk to my dad."
The Gamecocks offered Miller in January. He and Werner have known each other since he was in the 8th grade.
Last season, he threw for 1,735 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions, while completing 53.2 percent of his passes after transferring to Chaparral High School. As a freshman at a private school, he had 3,653 passing yards, 53 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, plus 831 yards and eight touchdowns rushing.
He is 6-foot-4, 210 pounds.
▪ South Carolina offered offensive lineman Anthony Whigan (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) of Lackawanna College, a junior college in Pennsylvania. He's a native of Great Mills, Md., and also has offers from Maryland, Louisville, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Pitt, Penn State and others.
▪ The Gamecocks offered Wake Forest, N.C. defensive lineman Jaden McKenzie. Some of his other offers are Tennessee, North Carolina, Boston College, Duke, Wisconsin, West Virginia, East Carolina, Memphis and others. He has visited North Carolina and Duke.
▪ USC offered Brooklyn defense end Adisa Isaac (6-foot-5, 210 pounds). Some other offers are Alabama, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Boston College, Florida, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
▪ The Gamecocks offered Damascus, Md., 2020 tight end Bryan Bresee.
▪ USC linebacker target Tra Wilkins of Stone Mountain, Ga. visited Georgia Tech Monday.
