South Carolina QB target to announce decision tonight

The quarterback recruiting dominoes appear to be falling for South Carolina football.
On Tuesday, one target, Charlotte's Garrett Shrader, committed to Mississippi State. According to a source with knowledge of his plans, California passer Ryan Hilinski plans to announce his college commitment Wednesday. Like Shrader, Hilinski is coming off a weekend visit with the Gamecocks.
According to the source, Hilinski plans to announce his decision on Twitter at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon were the other schools on his short list.
But he expressed some strong feelings for the Gamecocks following his visit last weekend.
“I think South Carolina set the bar this past weekend with that visit,” Hilinski said. "I use South Carolina as a weighing point. I would say South Carolina is the bar that has been set so far.”
On the visit, Hilinski met with university president Harris Pastides. He also chatted up Marcus Lattimore and Jeri Spurrier.
Part of the decision involved Hilinski's brother who plans to enroll at the chosen school, and he met with a representative from USC's medical school on the visit.
Hilinski and his family are on their annual spring break vacation in Hawaii. But this trip had much more meaning than just leisure. It was also a trip to release the ashes of his late brother Ty into the Pacific Ocean.
Hilinski is a highly regarded dual-threat quarterback who passed for 3,767 yards and 33 touchdowns last season.
