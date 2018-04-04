One place South Carolina is looking as it tries to reload the offensive line

South Carolina will suffer some heavy losses along the offensive line after this season, so line coach Eric Wolford is looking for some immediate help in the next class. Last Thursday, he contacted Lackawana College (Penn.) offensive lineman Anthony Whigan (6-foot-5, 300 pounds), and Will Muschamp offered him Friday.
"He said he really loved my athleticism and the way I attack at the line of scrimmage," Whigan said. "Both tackles are leaving and they need a guy that's going to be able to come right in. They are definitely a top one on my list. That's SEC. That's big time football."
Whigan has not visited USC and his only exposure to Muschamp and Wolford has been over the phone and with text messages. But that's enough to give him an impression on the two.
"They both seem like guys that really care about the players, not just on the field but off the field," he said. "I've seen a couple of videos on how Coach Muschamp coaches and I think he's a real energetic guy. I like how he coaches."
Whigan also holds offers from Maryland, Nebraska, Louisville, Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Ole Miss and Cincinnati. He said Maryland, Penn State and West Virginia also have been standout out with him. He plans to visit the Gamecocks in May or June. He has been to Maryland and will visit Penn State for the spring game. He also plans to visit Pitt.
Whigan is a native of Great Mills, Md., who did not qualify out of high school in 2016. He enrolled at Lackawanna for the 2017 season. He will have three years to play two and he plans to graduate in December.
