Point guard from national powerhouse sets visit with Gamecocks basketball

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin has ramped up his pursuit of Findlay Prep (Nev.) point guard T.J. Moss. Martin was recently out to visit with Moss in Las Vegas and has now set him up with an official visit to USC the weekend of April 13.
"Been in talks with South Carolina last 3 or 4 days, been talking quite a bit," said Moss's father Terrence. "I like them a lot. I think it's a great situation, and I really like Frank. Frank flew out to see my son and had a long talk with him in Vegas. T.J. likes him and is looking forward to getting on campus."
Moss is a native of Memphis and the hometown Tigers, now coached by his former high school coach Penny Hardaway, are trying to get him in for a visit. Vanderbilt has had an in home visit and Oregon State also is in the mix.
The spring signing period for basketball commences next Wednesday.
