Gamecocks, Wolford work way onto top-150 lineman's short list

South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford has worked his way onto the short list with Miami offensive lineman Dontae Lucas (6-foot-3, 323 pounds). Lucas plays guard and has enrolled at IMG Academy in Bradenton for this season.
"It started out when Coach Wolf came to my old school and offered me," Lucas say in describing how he and Wolford started building their relationship. "He told me what position I would be in and stuff like that and we built the relationship from there. Me and Coach Wolf got a good relationship. He's a pretty hyped up coach. He said I'm a nasty dude. I think I'm a run block type of guy. If you ask me what I do best is when I'm head up with somebody, when I get my hands on you, it's hard to get off of it."
Lucas has not yet visited USC but he plans to this summer. He said from what Wolford has told him he thinks there an opportunity there for early playing time, and that's one of the attractions.
"As of now, they don't really have many linemen," he said. "I kind of want to stay home then I want to get away. South Carolina is like a quiet place to go to and I feel like I could do great things at South Carolina."
Lucas said he and Wolford are in regular contact on the phone and through text messaging. "He showed me what they do in practice and and how he coaches and all that."
Lucas has visited Miami, Alabama, Florida State and Florida. They are on his short list along with Missouri, Oregon and Louisville. He will sign and graduate early.
