After getting their California QB, Gamecocks offer his blue chip receiver

Quarterbacks love to develop a relationship with that one receiver they know they can go to anytime to make a play.
For South Carolina football commitment Ryan Hilinski, that receiver at his high school in Orange, Calif. is Kyle Ford (6-foot-3, 210 pounds). The Gamecocks offered Ford not long after Hilinski committed and he plans to take a closer look.
"It was cool to get that offer from them since Ryan just committed," Ford said. "It's pretty exciting. Coach McClendon wants to get me up there with Ryan. He watched the film, liked what he saw I guess. He was excited about everything I'm doing right now. He just wants me to get up there. He likes that I play physical without whining."
Hilinski is, of course, going to try to recruit Ford to join him in Columbia. For Hilinski, the move east is life changing in that his family is going to join him. Ford is willing to hear what his quarterback has to say.
"I'm real close with Ryan. Obviously if I ended up playing with him in college that would be pretty exciting," Ford said. "But I don't think my family would move. I think my family likes it out in Cali."
That aside, Ford said the Gamecocks will have a legitimate chance to lure him across the country.
"Definitely, just because of the big commitment from Ryan. That's obviously a huge part for me. When I go up and visit I want to see what everything is about up there."
Ford has visited Michigan, Southern Cal, UCLA and Washington and he plans to visit Oregon for the spring game. Some of his other offers are Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Cal, Notre Dame and Pitt.
Ford caught 91 passes for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He's also a baseball player and would like to play sport in college as well.
