Gamecocks head to New York to offer blue chip pass rusher

South Carolina recently offered a hotly recruited pass rusher in defensive end Adisa Isaac (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) of Brooklyn. Isaac said he had been hearing from defensive line coach Lance Thompson when he put him in touch with Will Muschamp and the offer was made.
"They've been following me and talked to me about how they like my play style and it fits their school," Isaac said. "He (Thompson) likes my explosiveness, and I'm tall and lengthy. I have a combination of speed and power, and I'm very flexible. He said a pass rusher like me would do good in their system."
And Isaac is an strong pass rusher. According to his high school league's website, he had eight sacks in eight games, 17 tackles for loss and 57 tackles, leading his team in stops every game.
"I try to stay as low as possible and use my speed," he said. "I don't have a particular move, just speed and staying low."
Isaac also has offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Boston College, Tennessee, Florida, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, Pitt, Central Florida and Virginia Tech.
He has taken unofficial visits to Syracuse, Penn State, Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers and Boston College. He has set an official visit to Texas A&M for April 14. He said he's pretty sure he will visit the Gamecocks at some point. There are no early favorites.
Isaac said he will sign and graduate early.
