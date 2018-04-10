Gamecocks sitting as big favorite for Miami defensive lineman

Miami defensive lineman Calijah Kancey made his second visit to South Carolina at the end of last month for the spring game. The first visit in February impressed Kancey so much he made the Gamecocks his big favorite. The second visit further enhanced those feelings.
"It was great," Kancey said. "What stood out the most was the football facility being built for 2019. Everything was just good, I liked it. I was looking at where I would be at, what grade are the defensive tackles that play my position, so I was just really focused on that information. I said to myself that I could get out there and go play right away. I talked to Coach (Travaris Robinson)and Coach (Will) Muschamp after the game and I told Coach Muschamp I loved the experience."
Kancey said the coaches never discussed a commitment with him on the visit but he feels they want him and would take one. And he still considers the Gamecocks to be his favorite. He will return to USC for a camp this summer.
He made the visit with his teammates: Gamecocks offensive line commitment Mark Fox and Miami linebacker commitment Sammie Brooks.
His next planned visit is to Louisville this Saturday for its spring game. He has not yet scheduled any official visits.
