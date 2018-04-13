Gamecocks moving into good position with big Virginia recruit

South Carolina football has moved into a good position with Nokesville, Va. offensive lineman Jakai Moore (6-foot-6, 293 pounds). He has not yet seen the place in person but he plans to April 27 when he comes in for an official visit. Gamecock offensive line coach Eric Wolford is recruiting Moore hard and he’s responding in kind with interest back at him.
“Me and Coach Wolford talk every day,” Moore said. “He likes my ability to move when I pull and stuff. I like Coach Wolford a lot. I’m very chill with him. I know he’s taken a lot of people to the NFL.”
Moore said he’s still gathering information on the USC program but he has friends who go to school there as regular students and he sees that as a positive.
“I don’t know much about the program. I have some friends that go to South Carolina, that’s all the way from Virginia, and that really tells a lot about their school,” Moore said. “Obviously, if people all the way from Virginia want to come to South Carolina there’s something good about that program.”
Moore, who plays offensive tackle, has been to Ohio State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Penn State. He has not decided on other official visits. Along with USC, other offers standing out to him are Rutgers, North Carolina and Penn State.
