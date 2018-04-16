Charlotte two-way player, Gamecocks target Quavaris Crouch updates recruitment

Charlotte running back/linebacker Quavaris Crouch attended The Opening combine near Charlotte on Sunday and was interviewed by a host of recruiting website media.
He visited Florida State on Saturday riding down to Tallahassee with new Seminole quarterback commitment Sam Howell. Crouch told the media he plans to visit South Carolina again at some time.
Crouch said he's thinking more about focusing on linebacker in college because of the longevity factor, and he told 247's TheBigSpur one of his concerns with the Gamecocks is he believes USC wants him to play running back. He also told the media Clemson, Tennessee, Michigan and Alabama were some others coming after him hard.
He plans to take his official visits during the fall and he has no timeline for a decision. He will be an early signee and an early graduate.
