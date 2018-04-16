Former Gamecock Mike Davis is his mentor. He's considering an early commitment to USC

Stone Mountain, Ga. 2020 running back Deondre Jackson said Friday he's thinking hard about an early commitment to South Carolina.
"Right now I’m in the stage of trying to be another commit," Jackson said.
Jackson has offers from USC, Alabama, Auburn, North Carolina, Nebraska, Maryland, Florida, Louisville, Ohio State, Tennessee and others.
Former USC running back Mike Davis is his mentor. He had been committed to Auburn. He averaged more than 100 yards a game and scored 10 times in seven games as a sophomore.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina and Clemson are in the top ten with 2020 Trussville, Ala. wide receiver Dazalin Worsham. The others on his list are Alabama, Auburn, Florida
▪ Texas A&M grad transfer defensive back Nick Harvey is visiting Arizona this weekend. He's visited the Gamecocks and Auburn.
▪ Gamecocks coach Frank Martin visited Friday with 2019 Hartsville guard Trae Hannibal.
"It's cool, he's ready to see me during the live period this spring," Hannibal said.
He has offers from USC, Oklahoma State, Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston and others.
Comments