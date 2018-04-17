What this JUCO guard took from his South Carolina basketball visit

Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) 6-foot-3 guard Devonte Bandoo is a quiet person according to his coach Steve Eck, so it's not surprising he's said little publicly about his recruiting, including his official visit to South Carolina last weekend.
But Eck did meet with him Monday night and got some insight from him regarding the weekend.
"He liked it, he likes Coach Martin, and that's about it," Eck said. "He said he enjoyed the visit, good guys and enjoyed Coach Martin. He likes South Carolina. He likes Coach Martin. I've known Coach Martin since he was at Kansas State and I think he's a real good guy."
The visit was the first official one for Bandoo. Eck said he thinks Bandoo is getting close to his decision but he's not expecting anything this week. He did not know of any other visits he has scheduled.
Bandoo also has offers from West Virginia, Oklahoma, Houston, New Mexico and Buffalo. He's also getting interest from Rutgers, Indiana, Wichita State, Baylor and Maryland.
As a freshman, Bandoo helped lead Hutchinson to the national championship for junior colleges. This past season he averaged 17 points, six rebounds and three assists per game.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina quarterback commitment Ryan Hilinski will take his official visit with the Gamecocks this weekend.
▪ Per the recruiting coordinator at Stephenson High in Stone Mountain, Ga, the Gamecocks offered offensive Joshua Black (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) who currently is committed to Western Kentucky.
