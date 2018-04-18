Two-way blue chip player told he can be USC's next great defensive back

Powder Springs, Ga. defensive back Jaylen McCollough, who also could play running back in college, was on hand for USC's spring game and the Gamecocks continue be among his strongest suitors. He's had the Gamecocks in his top list along with Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio State and Auburn and they remain firmly in the hunt.
"It went well, my first time actually seeing the team move around.," McCollough said of the spring game visit. "Got to see how the defensive moves and how the offense operated. I was really impressed. Coach (Will) Muschamp has a plan and it looks really well. The offense is trying to force a sense of urgency and tempo and the defense was just flying around and getting to the ball."
McCollough is being recruited by Gamecock running backs coach Bobby Bentley and by secondary coach and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson for safety and linebacker. Each wants him for his side of the ball.
"I feel like Coach Muschamp, him being the defensive guy he is, I would start out probably on defense and in some packages they'll put me on the offensive side of the ball," he said. "It really doesn't matter where I play as long as I'm on the field. They are recruiting me hard on both sides of the ball. Coach T-Rob and Coach Bentley, both are recruiting me as hard as they can."
McCollough said he plans to attend a camp at USC and return for a game this season.
McCollough also has visited Florida recently and will go to Alabama this weekend for the spring game. The Crimson Tide also is working him hard and it's the schools he's visited more than any other.
"They are still preaching to me that I can come in and be the next great in their secondary," McCollough said. "Every time I got up there I get into a good conversation with Coach Saban. We just talk about the future, what he's done and what he's planning on doing with the Alabama program."
McCollough said Tennessee, Ohio State, Florida State and Auburn also continue to recruiting him energetically. He has not yet decided on official visits as more schools are starting to come after him. He plans to cut his list to four and then commit after he takes official visits in the fall. He will be an early signee.
