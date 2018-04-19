Gamecocks in the top two for productive JUCO guard?

Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) combo guard Devonte Bandoo made an official visit to South Carolina last weekend and is planning to take one to Virginia Tech next week.
And that might do it for him.
Several other schools are reaching out to him trying to get visits but right now Bandoo seems set on choosing either the Gamecocks or Hokies, either Frank Martin or Buzz Williams.
"I feel like these two or three schools, I'm in a good situation," Bandoo said. "I don't want to stress my mind even more with this decision."
The high scoring guard, who is a native of Canada, said the visit to USC last weekend went very well and left him with a high impression of Martin and his program. And he said the Gamecocks have followed up with plenty of attention.
"I talked to (assistant coach) Chuck Martin ... Pretty much almost every day," Bandoo siad. "I talk to coach (Frank) Martin about 30 minutes on the phone catching up, asking how I liked it. When I researched the arena, I thought it was much smaller, but when I got there it was pretty massive and I was very impressed with that. I got to talk to Coach Frank and I already like his personality a lot. I like what he's about. I got to play pickup with the guys and I enjoyed that, how they played, really tough guys. I really like that. They have nice facility, a place where I can probably get better and become stronger."
Bandoo added USC is a place he would see himself playing the next two seasons.
"I wouldn't have gone if I didn't think that," Bandoo said. "I thought it was a great place. Warm weather."
He said Houston, SMU and Kansas State are some others to reach out to him. He'll decide after the Virginia Tech visit if he needs to see another place or make that decision between the Gamecocks and Hokies.
