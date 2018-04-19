Muschamp 'doing a good job' recruiting one of the top prospects in the country

West Palm Beach, Fla. athlete Mark Richards was offered by South Carolina in January, and he said the Gamecocks continue to keep him on speed dial. He was on the phone with Will Muschamp earlier in the week, and he has the Gamecocks on his recruiting board as he weighs his options.
"He's saying great things about the program and that it would be awesome if I could be a part of it, stuff like that," Richards said. "They try to get at me as much as they can. They are doing a good job. They are a school that's been contacting me a lot, nearly on a daily basis, and they are doing a great job of it. Obviously they'd love for me to come up there and visit. I might do that in the summer."
Richards said South Carolina, Auburn, Miami, Florida, Penn State, Alabama, Louisville, LSU and Oregon are some of the schools keeping regular tabs on him. He visited Florida last week and also has been to Miami. He has nothing else scheduled as his focus is on spring football which begins April 23 and ends May 18.
Richards doesn't have any favorites at the moment and is trying to put together a top ten list for the summer. The Gamecocks appear to be in good position for that.
"They have a great shot, they could," he said. "There's quite a few schools pushing to get there, but South Carolina is in good position to be in it."
Richards said he has heard from Clemson in the past but he's yet to talk to Dabo Swinney so he's hesitant about including the Tigers in the mix right now.
"We'll see what happens in the near future with them."
Richards said he's still open on his college position. He loves to run the ball so on offense he could settle in as a running back, and on defense he feels cornerback is his best spot.
Comments