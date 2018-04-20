Florida receiver prospect getting to know Gamecocks after recent offer

South Carolina has one receiver committed for the 2019 class and nine on the roster for the 2018 season
One receiver they have become involved with through a recent offer is T.J. Jones (6-1, 185) of Lake City, Fla. And being new on the scene with him, Jones is just starting to get a feel for the Gamecocks and the program.
"They just contacted me so right now we are building a relationship," Jones said. "I'm sure it will get to where we need to be. It's all a blessing. To be able to go be in a big time program like that is something I'll never take for granted."
Jones said he had 30 catches for nine touchdowns and around 900 yards last season. USC receivers coach and offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon has checked out the tape and must have liked it.
"They said they loved my film, the way that I get in and out of my breaks and I can come be an impact to the program," Jones said. "They said they were only signing one receiver."
Jones said the Gamecocks first encountered him earlier in the year when a coach made a recruiting stop by his school. He has not visited yet but they've talked about an official visit and he said that won't be a problem.
Jones took an official visit to Texas A&M last week. He also has been to Miami and South Florida unofficially. He said other schools standing out with him at this point are Ole Miss, Louisville, Tennessee, Illinois and Oregon.
Jones said he is not signing early and doesn't plan a decision until the February signing day.
Comments