Why this blue chip linebacker, former in-stater has Gamecocks in his top two

Roswell, Ga. linebacker Tyron Hopper (6-foot-2, 210 pounds), a one-time Gaffney resident, could find himself playing his college football back in the Palmetto State. South Carolina has been in hot pursuit and Hopper has the Gamecocks and Florida at the top of his list as he approaches his decision time. He visited USC for a spring practice.
"I hear from them a lot," Hopper said. "I really do like South Carolina. He (linebacker coach Coleman Hutzler) really likes me a lot and he feels like I really fit in their defense. They are definitely one of my favorite schools. I just love everything about them. Love the coaching staff and love the defense. I feel like I fit in real well."
USC was Hopper's first offer. He has visited in the past and plans a return trip this Saturday. Hopper also visited Florida and Miami earlier this month, and he's considering visits to North Carolina, Tennessee and Ole Miss. The Gators also hold a strong position with him.
"I hear from them a lot, too, and I just love the coaching staff, it's a very great coaching staff," Hopper said.
With coaches now on the road, Hopper said USC is coming to see him May 3 and again for his spring game.
He said he wants to commit soon but doesn't have a decision date in mind. Along with the Gamecocks and Florida, he has Tennessee, North Carolina, Ole Miss and others on his mind, but he said the Gamecocks and Gators stand out the most with him.
Notes:
▪ USC defensive back target Jalyn Phillips, from Lawrenceville, Ga. has set August 20 for his announcement.
▪ Gamecocks defensive end target Curtis Fann will visit Florida State this weekend.
