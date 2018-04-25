Blue chip tight end might visit South Carolina just ahead of decision day

Monroe, N.C. tight end Traevon Kenion said he plans to have decision before Wednesday of next week.
His top five is South Carolina, UNC, N.C. State, Louisville and Virginia Tech. It's not set, but he said it's highly possible he'll visit the Gamecocks on Saturday.
The 6-foot-4, 220 pounder is listed as a wide receiver in some spots. He had 618 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore on 23.8 yards per catch. He had 65 yards and a touchdown in five quarters before getting hurt last season.
The Gamecocks already have one tight end commit in Keshawn Toney.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina offered 2020 linebacker Justin Houston of Carson, Ca.
▪ The Gamecocks offered Fayetteville, N.C. defensive lineman Zovon Lindsay.
▪ USC and frank Martin offered 2019 Thetford Center, Vt. 6-foot-7 wing Quincy Guerrier. He also has offers from Florida, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Memphis, Oklahoma and others.
▪ South Carolina basketball target Devante Bandoo, a 6-foot-3 combo guard from Hutchinson Community College (Kansas), has canceled a visit to Virginia Tech this week but will visit Baylor. He visited USC earlier this month.
