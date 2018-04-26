Where things stand with South Carolina and this top-50 recruit

"The only thing they've been talking about is my official visit on June 2. He text me congratulations on the All-American Game," Jackson said. "They are definitely one of the top schools. They are among the last few schools I'm looking at. They are in my top. I'm going to release sometime a top something sooner or later. I don't want to say anything right now. It's too early."
Jackson said he continues to hear from the other schools that have been recruiting him for months: Virginia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Pitt, Ohio State, East Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Wake Forest and others. Coaches from NC State and Auburn have been by his school.
He has not set any other official visits but he said he does know some other places he wants to visit, he just doesn't want to say where. He plans to make his decision sometime between October and the end of his season.
Notes:
▪ Per GamecockCentral, 6-foot-9 big man DJ Burns, of York Prep, has set an official visit to South Carolina for May 5-6. He has taken an official visit to Tennessee. Burns is in the 2019 class but could reclassify for 2018.
▪ USC offered Gardena, Ca. 2020 defensive back Macen Williams. Louisville, Oregon and Nevada also have offered.
▪ The Gamecocks offered Gardena, CA. 2021 athlete Anthony Beavers. Arizona State, Nebraska and Oregon also have offered.
▪ Xavier Johnson, a 6-foot-3 combo guard from Arlington, Va., reportedly will visit USC officially this weekend according to PrepHoops.com. He's a former Nebraska signee but got his release. He averaged 18 points per game last season.
