Gamecocks have this JUCO lineman's attention. Now he's ready for official visit

South Carolina will have some important visitors on campus this weekend. Scheduled for an official visit is offensive lineman Jakai Moore of Nokesville, Va., and scheduled for unofficial visits are tight end Traevon Kenion of Monroe, N.C., and running back/linebacker Quavaris Crouch of Charlotte.
Another USC target with an established official visit date is offensive lineman Anthony Whigan of Lackawanna College (Penn.), who is set for a June 1 visit.
USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford scouted Whigan (6-5, 290) last week at a spring practice, and he's also been in contact with Will Muschamp.
"They want to get me and my parents down there, and they are saying I can be an immediate impact upon the program," Whigan said. "They like my athleticism and the way I attack the defender. And they like that I come from a good family and a good background and I'm a kid that has my head on straight."
Penn State was in to see Whigan last week as well, and he plans to set an official visit with the Nittany Lions. Whigan, who is a Maryland native, said Nebraska and Maryland also are standing out with him at this point.
USC has definitely caught his attention.
"They are a program on the rise," he said. "They put guys in a position where they can be successful on the field and off the field. I like Coach Muschamp. He's a high energy guy and he seems like he really cares about his players."
Whigan will be a December graduate and will have three years to play two.
