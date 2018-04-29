South Carolina lands commitment from North Carolina tight end

Tight end Traevon Kenion of Monroe, N.C., committed to South Carolina on Sunday.
Kenion (6-4 210) attended two USC home games last season and also visited the Friday prior to the Gamecocks' spring game.
Kenion said he has developed a good relationship with Washington, and that's a big reason why the Gamecocks rose to be his choice.
"He's a really great coach. I love Coach Washington a lot," Kenion said. "When we talk, it's really not a bunch of football. We just talk about getting to know each other better, building a better relationship with each other. He said he would move me on the line and off the line as they did the other tight ends. He loves me being able to move and not stay in one position."
He is the 10th commitment and second at the position for the 2019 class. Williston-Elko tight end Keshawn Toney committed to the Gamecocks in March.
