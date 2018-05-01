JUCO linebacker feels he's a 'prime target' for Gamecocks

Dodge City Community College (Kansas) linebacker Lakia Henry remains a prime target for South Carolina football.
He's in regular contact with Will Muschamp and linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler. The Gamecocks have been out to watch him in spring practice, and he plans to check them out with an unofficial visit this summer when he's back home in Vidalia, Ga.
"I talk to South Carolina a lot," Henry said. "They came to watch me practice and Coach Hutzler said he likes the way I play. I feel good about South Carolina. It's close to home and that's good. My mom can come out there and watch me play if I decide to go there. I feel real good about South Carolina. I watched them playing growing up so I'm familiar with them."
Henry said he does not yet have a date for his Gamecocks visit but he is down for unofficial visits to Tennessee on May 11 and Ole Miss on May 19.
Henry has also had scouts from Oregon, Arizona, Utah State and Houston in to watch him practice. Right now his lead group consists of USC, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Louisville.
Henry said he will not take his official visits until later in the year. He will be a December grad with three years to play two. Last season he had 110 tackles with 13 for loss and 2 1/2 sacks.
