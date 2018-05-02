Gamecocks go to familiar place for help in the defensive backfield

Georgia Military Junior College has proven to be fertile recruiting territory for South Carolina football over the years. The Gamecocks already have one Bulldog in the 2019 class in defensive end Devontae Davis and they are now in good shape with a second, defensive back D.J. Daniel (6-foot, 185 pounds), whom they offered on Monday.
Daniel said he first talked with Will Muschamp when he came to GMC to recruit Davis. On Monday, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson was at the school and told him of the offer. Tuesday he talked again with Muschamp who further confirmed the offer.
"Always had a good feeling about South Carolina and the support of the school," Daniel said. "T-Rob came to my practice and he was telling me about how he likes my length and my style of play, man coverage, press, zone coverage."
Daniel said as a cornerback, getting an offer from Muschamp and Robinson was special because of their history in developing defensive players.
"I think Muschamp has always been a great coach, he's always stood out to me," he said. "And coach T-Rob, it was my first time meeting him. He's a straight to the point type of coach and that's what I like about him the most."
Daniel said he's never been to South Carolina but he plans to visit unofficially June 10. He also has offers from East Carolina, South Alabama, Georgia State and Louisiana-Lafayette. Clearly, the Gamecock offer is the best on the list, and Daniel is cognizant of that.
"In my thinking, I'd probably have rank South Carolina my number one right now," said Daniel. "Always been a dream (to play in the SEC)."
Daniel is a native of Griffin, Ga. who will graduate from in December and have three years to play two. As a freshman last season, Daniel had 26 tackles, three interceptions, five pass breaks and he blocked three kicks.
Notes:
▪ According to his coach, Fort Dorchester wide receiver Justin Williams plans to enroll at Northwest Mississippi Community College. USC is placing him there with plans on taking him back should he be successful in the classroom and on the field.
▪ Gamecocks defensive line target Ben Smiley was offered by Alabama.
▪ South Carolina offered 2020 Lake City, Fla. wide receiver Marquez Bell.
▪ USC offered Douglasville, Ga. 2021 defensive end Jonathan Jefferson. Some other offers are Duke, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State and Mississippi State.
